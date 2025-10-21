PM Shehbaz to launch IT program today to boost digital economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will formally launch on Tuesday an IT program aimed at promoting development based on modern technology and to boost digital economy.

As per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the launch of the program is expected to create a favorable environment for the IT industry in Pakistan as it will serve as a milestone in equipping the youth with the skills required for the digital age.

PM Shehbaz directs modern IT training for youth to make Pakistan regional tech hub

Under the new program, support will also be provided in areas such as freelancing, e-commerce and software development.

The statement added that a comprehensive policy framework was prepared for the promotion of the IT industry on the PM’s directives.

PM for imparting tech training to Pakistan youth

“The government is committed to strengthening the national economy through the promotion of information technology,” the PMO said.