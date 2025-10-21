BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.45%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz launches IT programme to boost digital economy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally launched on Tuesday an IT program aimed at promoting development based on...
BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 03:55pm
LIVE: PM Shehbaz addresses launch of ‘Inspire Initiative’ under Ministry of IT for semiconductors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched Inspire Initiative to nurture semiconductor professionals for industry research and education.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) earlier said the launch of the programme is expected to create a favourable environment for the IT industry in Pakistan as it will serve as a milestone in equipping the youth with the skills required for the digital age.

PM Shehbaz directs modern IT training for youth to make Pakistan regional tech hub

Under the new programme, support would also be provided in areas such as freelancing, e-commerce and software development.

The statement added that a comprehensive policy framework was prepared for the promotion of the IT industry on the PM’s directives.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he described the programme as a critical need of the hour.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that the youth were the nation’s asset and underscored the importance of equipping them with education and skills in IT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

The prime minister expressed the government’s full commitment to the initiative, noting its immense potential. He emphasised that those who lead in AI and semiconductor technology will shape the future of the world.

The prime minister emphasised the need to accelerate the semiconductor programme at full pace, assuring that funding will not be an issue. He stated an allocation of Rs4.5 billion has been made from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to support the initiative.

PM for imparting tech training to Pakistan youth

Shehbaz said the government has also launched other programmes for the youth and mentioned the establishment of Pakistan Digital Authority. “We have also made major strides in cashless economy,” he said.

Addressing the event, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima said it was an historic day that the first national semiconductor programme had been launched in Pakistan.

“Under this programme, 7,200 youth will be trained. Additionally, nine university clusters will be established, along with state-of-the-art integrated circuit laboratories,” she said.

She said the youth empowerment, along with their training and employability, was the government’s top most priority.

