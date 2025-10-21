BML 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BOP 40.58 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.97%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
CPHL 92.15 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (1.63%)
DCL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
DGKC 240.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.2%)
FCCL 57.83 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.63%)
FFL 21.14 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.97%)
GCIL 31.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.52%)
HUBC 220.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
KEL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.58%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 101.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.2%)
NBP 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (1.5%)
PAEL 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PIBTL 16.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
POWER 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.14%)
PPL 189.06 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (1.94%)
PREMA 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
PRL 37.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
PTC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.7%)
SNGP 130.17 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (0.81%)
SSGC 40.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
TELE 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
TPLP 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.83%)
TREET 29.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.84%)
TRG 73.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.64%)
WTL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 17,531 Increased By 49.2 (0.28%)
BR30 56,153 Increased By 86.4 (0.15%)
KSE100 167,336 Increased By 1093.4 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,188 Increased By 301.2 (0.59%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in intra-day trade

BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 12:22pm

Bullish momentum continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid improved investor sentiments, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,100 points during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 12:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 167,369.92, an increase of 1,127.02 points or 0.68%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including ARL, HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, MCB and NBP, traded in the green.

Analysts attributed the positivity to reduced geopolitical noise and improved macroeconomic indicators.

Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted a significant surplus of $110 million in September, a sharp contrast against $52 million deficit recorded in the same month last fiscal, data released on Monday by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed.

The surplus came on the back of a significant increase in remittance inflows during the month, which clocked in at $3.18 billion, reflecting an increase of 11% on a yearly basis.

On Monday, PSX opened the week on a resounding bullish note as investors responded positively to a landmark diplomatic breakthrough between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which significantly boosted market sentiment.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 2,436.69 points, or 1.49%, closing at 166,242.90 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks rose on Tuesday as the prospect of easing trade tensions between the world’s top two economies boosted risk sentiment, while the near-certainty of Sanae Takaichi becoming Japan’s next prime minister sent the Nikkei to a record high.

US President Donald Trump said he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and downplayed risks of a clash over the issue of Taiwan.

Trade tensions between the US and China have weighed on the markets in recent weeks, with investor focus now on Trump’s planned meeting with Xi on the sidelines of an economic conference in South Korea next week.

The lingering hope that a resolution could be on the cards lifted investor sentiment. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit an over four-and-a-half-year high and was last up 0.94%.

China stocks rose 0.2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was 1% higher in early trading.

Australian shares surged as investors snapped up rare earths and critical minerals stocks after the country signed a supply deal with the United States.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points in intra-day trade

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties Pakistan’s industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz to launch IT program today to boost digital economy

Supreme Court unveils new digital portal for citizen facilitation

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Oil prices drop for second day as oversupply concerns at forefront

Pakistan govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Read more stories