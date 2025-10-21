BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-21

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed authorities to expedite the formal registration of cottage industries and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as part of a wider push to revitalise the industrial sector and improve access to finance.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the prime minister linked the country’s industrial future to the development of its SME ecosystem, particularly in rural areas.

He cited the role such enterprises play in advanced economies, where they serve as critical suppliers of raw materials and components to larger industries.

Investors urged to invest in Pakistan’s SME sector

Sharif directed the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to draw up a clear implementation timeline for its restructuring roadmap, and stressed the urgency of execution.

“Our industrial development cannot proceed without unlocking the potential of small and cottage industries,” he added.

He expressed support for expanding training programmes to help rural SMEs engage in value-added agricultural processing, and welcomed new efforts to boost women’s participation in the sector.

Officials briefed the prime minister on SMEDA’s restructuring efforts, including the establishment of offices in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan – moves that have been welcomed by local chambers of commerce.

A new board of directors, comprising largely private sector experts, has also been constituted, and the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO) is expected shortly.

Among the key initiatives under discussion was the development of an AI-powered “Womenpreneurship Platform,” designed to support female entrepreneurs with information on business registration, tax compliance, and skills training.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Climate Change Minister Dr. Musadik Malik, and Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar, along with special assistant Haroon Akhtar and other senior officials, attended the meeting.

Officials said the meeting also reviewed a roadmap for bringing informal SMEs into the formal economy, highlighting progress in lending, capacity building, and collaboration with the private sector.

They added that the latest push signals a broader government effort to formalise thousands of unregistered businesses – a crucial step as the country looks to stabilise its economy, broaden its tax base, and improve access to credit.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SMEs Smeda SMEs sector PM Shehbaz Sharif cottage industries

Comments

200 characters

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

26th Amendment case: Justice Amin asks whether only 16 judges could hear petitions

Read more stories