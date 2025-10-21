BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
Print 2025-10-21

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Power Division to formulate comprehensive policy recommendations aimed at enhancing domestic industrial production, underscoring the government’s commitment to revitalising the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Chairing a high-level meeting on power sector reforms, the prime minister stressed the need for optimal utilisation of the country’s electricity generation capacity to stimulate growth in key economic sectors.

“Electricity production can be best leveraged to increase the output of agricultural and industrial goods,” he remarked, while calling for synergy among relevant institutions to facilitate investors and industrial stakeholders.

The meeting was briefed on a proposed reform package centred the efficient use of national power resources, intending to align energy policies with broader economic goals.

Prime Minister Sharif also urged all institutions involved in industrial production to adopt investor-friendly measures and remove barriers hampering industrial growth.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Power Awais Leghari, Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, the adviser to the prime minister on industries Haroon Akhtar, and other senior officials.

