BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-21

Chicago soybeans rise

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday, buoyed by renewed optimism over US-China trade talks after US President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would agree to a soybean deal.

As of 0406 GMT, the most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.76percent at USD10.27-1/4 per bushel. “Soybean futures are up marginally on some vague comments from Trump that he thinks he will strike a deal,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

“By now, most traders largely ignore these statements as the market has gotten used to the hot air with not substance.” Trade talks between the US and China appeared to be back on track following weeks of fresh tariff threats and export restrictions, with Trump confirming last week that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in two weeks.

Corn rose 0.06percent to USD4.22-3/4 a bushel on reports of yield shortfalls that have raised doubts about the most recent government forecast, despite expectations for a record US corn crop. “Corn is up on continued talk that US corn yields not quite as good as expected, and with the lack of USDA/WASDE reports the market dare not sell it off yet,” Houe said.

“However, we believe it is likely there will be a strong corn sell off when the harvest is in the final weeks, as the US will have to start moving a record crop regardless of the final crop number,” Houe said.

Wheat added 0.5percent to USD5.06-1/4 a bushel on bargain-buying, as low prices have drawn renewed buying interest from importers. But ample global supplies capped gains.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soybeans rise

Cottage industries and SMEs: PM ties industrial future to SME ecosystem growth

Local currency financing: SBP, IFC sign agreement

Iran, Afghanistan and Russia: SRO amended to smoothen mechanism for barter trade

Govt set to resume jewellery trade after months of delay

Q1 FDI dives 34pc to USD568.8m YoY

Industrial production boost: PM directs PD to craft comprehensive policy

Decisions on KE: Nepra issues determinations on review motions

OCAC seeks POL cargo clearance without bank guarantee

Industries: FPCCI urges govt to roll out incremental power package

Rs238.421bn mega sales tax fraud: FBR sacks officer over failure to conduct probe

Read more stories