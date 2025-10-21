Copper ticks higher on strong China industrial data

LONDON: Copper prices edged higher on Monday as investors cheered stronger-than-expected industrial output data in China and waited for news from the so-called fourth plenum - a key meeting of the Chinese leadership.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1percent at USD10,610 per metric ton in official open outcry trading, having earlier climbed as much as 1.2percent to USD10,733.50.

Top metals consumer China’s industrial output grew 6.5percent year-on-year in September, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. That beat a forecast of 5.0percent growth and boosted sentiment, even as China’s gross domestic product grew at its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter.

“With the production data coming in hotter than market expectations, that’s good for the base metals group,” said Nitesh Shah, commodity strategist at WisdomTree. “But also I think we’ve still got the ‘halo effect’ from LME Week,” said Shah, referring to last week’s metals gathering in London. “Everyone was discussing the potential wider deficits in the copper market. I think that’s likely to continue to grind prices higher over the next few weeks.” A series of mining disruptions, including at the Grasberg copper and gold mine in Indonesia, have prompted analysts to revise their market balance forecasts.

Eyes were also on the plenum in Beijing from Monday to Thursday, where top Chinese Communist Party officials will review a proposed five-year plan for 2026-2030, as well as on US-China trade talks. “We know discussions are happening behind closed doors in China and anything that leaks out... could move the market in one direction or the other,” Shah said.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects to meet Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia this week to try to forestall an escalation of US tariffs on Chinese goods. In other LME metals, aluminium fell 0.5percent to USD2,765 a ton, nickel slipped 0.1percent to USD15,110 and tin shed 0.4percent to USD34,900. Zinc rose 0.4percent to USD2,944 and lead climbed 0.5percent to USD1,980.