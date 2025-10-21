BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Markets Print 2025-10-21

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 177.171 billion, with a total of 165,655 lots traded.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 140.106 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 19.342 billion), COTS (PKR 5.537 billion), Platinum (PKR 5.458 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.042 billion), SP500 (PKR 625.558 million), Crude Oil (PKR 1.582 billion), Palladium (PKR 181.471 million), Japan Equity 225 / USD (PKR 298.660 million), Copper (PKR 338.994 million), DJ (PKR 298.656 million), Natural Gas (PKR 294.599 million), Brent (PKR 40.196 million), and Aluminum (PKR 16.781 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 10 lots amounting to PKR 9.017 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 9.017 million). No trade was recorded in Corn, Wheat, and Soybean.

