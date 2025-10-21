KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS, and Indices was recorded at PKR 177.171 billion, with a total of 165,655 lots traded.

Major business was contributed by Gold, amounting to PKR 140.106 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 19.342 billion), COTS (PKR 5.537 billion), Platinum (PKR 5.458 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 3.042 billion), SP500 (PKR 625.558 million), Crude Oil (PKR 1.582 billion), Palladium (PKR 181.471 million), Japan Equity 225 / USD (PKR 298.660 million), Copper (PKR 338.994 million), DJ (PKR 298.656 million), Natural Gas (PKR 294.599 million), Brent (PKR 40.196 million), and Aluminum (PKR 16.781 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 10 lots amounting to PKR 9.017 million were traded, comprising Cotton (PKR 9.017 million). No trade was recorded in Corn, Wheat, and Soybean.

