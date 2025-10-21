ITeS exports register growth of 20.5pc in Q1 YoY

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) export, comprising computer services and call centre services, totalled USD 1.057 billion during the first quarter (July-September) of the current fiscal year 2026, registering a growth of around 20.5 percent as compared to USD 876 million in the same period of fiscal year 2025.

According to the latest data revealed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country’s IT export remittances rose 25 percent on a year-on-year basis in September 2025, reaching USD 366 million as compared to USD 292 million in the same month last year.

On a month-to-month basis, exports increased by8 percent from USD 337 million in August 2025 to USD 366 million in September 2025.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunications, said that the ICT industry achieved a USD 953 million trade surplus during the July-September 2025 period. Trade surplus increased by 24.6 percent, as it was USD 765 million during the same period of the last fiscal year. ICT is the only industry in the services sector to achieve the highest trade surplus, said the minister, adding that ICT exports maintain a 48 percent share of the services exports.

Pakistan’s IT export remittances, comprising computer services and call centre services, reached an all-time high of USD 3.223 billion in the fiscal year 2023-24 while registering 24 percent growth when compared to USD 2.596 billion in 2022-23.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025