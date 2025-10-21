Prices of pulses, chickpeas, gram flour reduced

LAHORE: Prices of different pulses, chickpeas and gram flour were reduced on Monday as a result of a meeting between the Grain Market Association and Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Price Control Salma Butt.

Price of daal chana was reduced by Rs20 per kg and gram flour by Rs15 per kg. The price of black chickpeas has been reduced by Rs15 per kg, while white chickpeas have been reduced by Rs10 per kg.

The Special Assistant stated that the reduction in global pulse prices is being directly passed on to consumers. She added that during the past one and a half years, a significant decrease has been observed in pulse prices across Punjab. Special Assistant Salma Butt emphasized that providing relief to the common man and reducing inflation among Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s top priorities.

The public is requested to use the “Qeemat App” to check the prices of food items, the spokesperson of price control said while giving details of the meeting.

Meanwhile, an extensive operation was carried out against profiteers across the province and the price control department, during the past 24 hours, inspected 618,594 locations.

As a result, 14,244 profiteers were fined, nine cases were registered, and 168 individuals were arrested. To ensure compliance with flour prices, 61,597 inspections were conducted, leading to fines for 715 profiteers, registration of one case, and arrest of 11 individuals.

Regarding chicken meat prices, 27,425 shops were checked, 1,858 profiteers were fined, and 15 people were arrested. Inspections at 13,975 tandoors (bread and naan stalls) resulted in fines for 768 profiteers, registration of one case, and arrest of 19 individuals. For sugar prices, 19,152 inspections were carried out, leading to fines for 552 profiteers and arrest of 14 individuals.

