10 S Koreans arrested, two rescued in Cambodia scam crackdown

SEOUL: Ten South Koreans have been arrested in Cambodia for alleged involvement in cyberscams and two more rescued, Seoul’s top diplomat said Monday, days after dozens accused of working in the vast fraud operation were repatriated.

A multibillion-dollar scam industry has ballooned in Cambodia in recent years, with thousands involved, some willingly and others forced by the organised criminal groups, experts say.

Over the weekend, Cambodia sent home 64 South Korean nationals who had been held for their alleged links to “pig butchering” scams — so-called for the method of building trust with victims over time before stealing funds.

On Monday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said that 10 more people were arrested and two individuals rescued.