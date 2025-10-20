Cargo plane slides off runway in Hong Kong, media reports two dead

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 20
|
281.10
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 20
|
280.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 20
|
150.59
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 20
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 20
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 20
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 17
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 17
|
6,664.01
|
Nasdaq / Oct 17
|
22,679.97
|
Dow Jones / Oct 17
|
45,190.61
|
India Sensex / Oct 20
|
84,476.06
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 20
|
48,984.20
|
Hang Seng / Oct 20
|
25,826
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 20
|
9,389.78
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 20
|
24,062.30
|
France CAC40 / Oct 20
|
8,194.39
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 17
|
15,380
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 17
|
391,718
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 20
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 20
|
57.22
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 20
|
4,251.62
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 20
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 20
|
64.70
|Stock
|Price
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 20
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
7.22
▲ 0.92 (14.6%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 20
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
23.17
▲ 2.11 (10.02%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 20
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
17.81
▲ 1.62 (10.01%)
|
AL-Ghazi Tractors / Oct 20
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited(AGTL)
|
471.90
▲ 42.9 (10%)
|
JS Global Cap. / Oct 20
JS Global Capital Limited(JSGCL)
|
154.61
▲ 14.06 (10%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 20
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
53.48
▲ 4.86 (10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 20
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
78.09
▲ 7.1 (10%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Oct 20
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
41.06
▲ 3.73 (9.99%)
|
B. F. Modaraba / Oct 20
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
20.15
▲ 1.83 (9.99%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 20
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
43.03
▲ 3.91 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Oct 20
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
32.01
▼ -3.54 (-9.96%)
|
Premier Sugar / Oct 20
The Premier Sugar Mills(PMRS)
|
300.02
▼ -31.67 (-9.55%)
|
Fateh Sports / Oct 20
Fateh Sports Wear Limited(FSWL)
|
115.55
▼ -10.73 (-8.5%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Oct 20
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
158
▼ -14.34 (-8.32%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Oct 20
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
15.05
▼ -1.08 (-6.7%)
|
Pak Leather / Oct 20
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
35.51
▼ -2.47 (-6.5%)
|
MCB Invest. Managmt. / Oct 20
MCB Investment Management Limited(MCBIM)
|
215.99
▼ -14.48 (-6.28%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Oct 20
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
14.37
▼ -0.95 (-6.2%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Oct 20
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
322
▼ -21.06 (-6.14%)
|
Chenab Ltd / Oct 20
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
18.25
▼ -1.14 (-5.88%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 20
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
102,956,735
▼ -0.05
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 20
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
92,081,768
▲ 2.9
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 20
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
86,607,609
▼ -0.27
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 20
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
17,604,998
▲ 0.42
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 20
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
16,677,137
▲ 2.11
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 20
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
15,638,891
▲ 0.12
|
Askari Bank / Oct 20
Askari Bank Limited(AKBL)
|
15,204,226
▲ 7.57
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Oct 20
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
15,134,349
▲ 0.19
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 20
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
13,350,649
▲ 0.01
|
Power Cement / Oct 20
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
11,592,783
▲ 1.19
