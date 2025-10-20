Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Rupee's Performance Against US Dollar Since 04 March 2025

The Pakistani rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciaitng 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the local currency settled at 281.07, up by Re0.03 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the Pakistan rupee gained Re0.07 or 0.02% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. The local unit closed at 281.10, against 281.17, it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar on Monday as Sanae Takaichi, an advocate of fiscal and monetary stimulus, appeared all but certain to become Japan’s next prime minister after reportedly securing crucial political backing for the top job.

The safe-haven currency was also hit by an improvement in risk appetite after trade tensions between Beijing and Washington calmed somewhat, and worries about US regional banks also eased.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar advanced.

The US dollar added 0.3% to 150.96 yen as of 0210 GMT, following a drop of as much as 1.1% on Friday, mainly with traders jittery following a clutch of bad loans at US banks and with tariff tensions simmering over Chinese rare earths, essential in chip- and other high-tech supply chains.

However, credit worries took a step back by the end of Wall Street trading, with the main indexes all finishing higher.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped on Monday, pressured by worries over a global glut as US-China trade tensions added to concerns about an economic slowdown and weaker energy demand.

Brent crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.86%, at $60.76 a barrel as of 0610 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 55 cents, or 0.96%, to $56.99, erasing gains from Friday.

Both benchmarks declined more than 2% last week, marking their third consecutive weekly decline, partly due to the International Energy Agency’s outlook for a growing supply glut in 2026.