Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2025 10:31am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.07% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:20am, the local currency was hovering at 280.90, up by Re0.2 against the US dollar.

During the previous week, the Pakistan rupee gained Re0.07 or 0.02% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market. The local unit closed at 281.10, against 281.17 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar on Monday as Sanae Takaichi, an advocate of fiscal and monetary stimulus, appeared all but certain to become Japan’s next prime minister after reportedly securing crucial political backing for the top job.

The safe-haven currency was also hit by an improvement in risk appetite after trade tensions between Beijing and Washington calmed somewhat, and worries about US regional banks also eased.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar advanced.

The US dollar added 0.3% to 150.96 yen as of 0210 GMT, following a drop of as much as 1.1% on Friday, mainly with traders jittery following a clutch of bad loans at US banks and with tariff tensions simmering over Chinese rare earths, essential in chip- and other high-tech supply chains.

However, credit worries took a step back by the end of Wall Street trading, with the main indexes all finishing higher.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, dipped on Monday, pressured by worries over a global glut as escalating US-China trade tensions added to concerns about an economic slowdown and weaker energy demand.

Brent crude futures fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, at $61.05 a barrel at 0032 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 21 cents, or 0.4%, at $57.33, erasing gains from Friday.

Both benchmarks declined more than 2% last week, marking their third consecutive weekly decline, partly due to the International Energy Agency’s outlook for a growing supply glut in 2026.

This is an intra-day update

