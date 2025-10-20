Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire, KSE-100 surges over 2,400 points

Bullish momentum dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid ease in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 2,400 points on Monday.

Driven by renewed investor confidence, the KSE-100 Index hit an intra-day high of 166,421.33.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 166,242.90, an increase of 2,436.69 points or 1.49%.

Pakistan and Afghanistan reached an immediate ceasefire agreement following high-level negotiations held in Doha, Qatar, where both countries agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul, Türkiye, where delegations from both nations will discuss further issues and finalise a monitoring mechanism.

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed a rollercoaster ride marked by political uncertainty, border tensions, and renewed investor optimism following Pakistan’s staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KSE-100 Index opened at 163,098.19 points and, after a series of volatile sessions, closed at 163,806.22 points, trimming most of its losses, reflecting a weekly gain of 708.03 points, which was 0.4%.

Globally, a jump in the Nikkei led Asian markets higher on Monday as Japan looked close to installing a new prime minister, while a reading on US inflation this week is expected to be no more than a speed bump on the way to further rate cuts there.

Data showed China’s economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter, to top forecasts, while industrial output also beat, with a rise of 6.5%, which could reinforce Beijing’s determination to fight a lengthy trade war with the United States.

But on an annual basis, its 4.8% growth marked the weakest pace in a year.

Shares in South Korea added 1.0%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.3%.

Chinese blue chips gained 1.0%, having lost ground last week.