BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Markets

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire, KSE-100 surges over 2,400 points

BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 04:12pm

Bullish momentum dominated the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid ease in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index settling with a gain of over 2,400 points on Monday.

Driven by renewed investor confidence, the KSE-100 Index hit an intra-day high of 166,421.33.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 166,242.90, an increase of 2,436.69 points or 1.49%.

Pakistan and Afghanistan reached an immediate ceasefire agreement following high-level negotiations held in Doha, Qatar, where both countries agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul, Türkiye, where delegations from both nations will discuss further issues and finalise a monitoring mechanism.

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed a rollercoaster ride marked by political uncertainty, border tensions, and renewed investor optimism following Pakistan’s staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KSE-100 Index opened at 163,098.19 points and, after a series of volatile sessions, closed at 163,806.22 points, trimming most of its losses, reflecting a weekly gain of 708.03 points, which was 0.4%.

Globally, a jump in the Nikkei led Asian markets higher on Monday as Japan looked close to installing a new prime minister, while a reading on US inflation this week is expected to be no more than a speed bump on the way to further rate cuts there.

Data showed China’s economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter, to top forecasts, while industrial output also beat, with a rise of 6.5%, which could reinforce Beijing’s determination to fight a lengthy trade war with the United States.

But on an annual basis, its 4.8% growth marked the weakest pace in a year.

Shares in South Korea added 1.0%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.3%.

Chinese blue chips gained 1.0%, having lost ground last week.

