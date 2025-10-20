Bulls return to PSX as investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire

Strong momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid ease in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,500 points during the intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 165,508.27, an increase of 1,702.06 points or 1.04%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, HBL, NBP and UBL, traded in the green.

Pakistan and Afghanistan reached an immediate ceasefire agreement following high-level negotiations held in Doha, Qatar, where both countries agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul, Türkiye, where delegations from both nations will engage in further discussions to address remaining issues and finalise a monitoring mechanism.

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed a rollercoaster ride marked by political uncertainty, border tensions, and renewed investor optimism following Pakistan’s staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KSE-100 Index opened at 163,098.19 points and, after a series of volatile sessions, closed at 163,806.22 points, trimming most of its losses, reflecting a weekly gain of 708.03 points, which was 0.4%.

Globally, a jump in the Nikkei led Asian markets higher on Monday as Japan looked close to installing a new prime minister, while a reading on US inflation this week is expected to be no more than a speed bump on the way to further rate cuts there.

Data showed China’s economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter, to top forecasts, while industrial output also beat with a rise of 6.5%, which could reinforce Beijing’s determination to fight a lengthy trade war with the United States.

But on an annual basis, its 4.8% growth marked the weakest pace in a year.

Shares in South Korea added 1.0%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.3%.

Chinese blue chips gained 1.0%, having lost ground last week.

This is an intra-day update