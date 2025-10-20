BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (8.43%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
HUBC 220.69 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.23%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.66%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.93%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.86%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.47%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.24%)
BR100 17,375 Increased By 205.8 (1.2%)
BR30 55,606 Increased By 759.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 165,543 Increased By 1736.9 (1.06%)
KSE30 50,637 Increased By 513.3 (1.02%)
Markets

Bulls return to PSX as investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire

  • Benchmark index accumulates over 1,700 points during intra-day trading
BR Web Desk Published October 20, 2025 Updated October 20, 2025 01:49pm

Strong momentum was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) amid ease in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining nearly 1,500 points during the intra-day trading on Monday.

At 1:45pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 165,508.27, an increase of 1,702.06 points or 1.04%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, fertiliser, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, PPL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, HBL, NBP and UBL, traded in the green.

Pakistan and Afghanistan reached an immediate ceasefire agreement following high-level negotiations held in Doha, Qatar, where both countries agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul, Türkiye, where delegations from both nations will engage in further discussions to address remaining issues and finalise a monitoring mechanism.

During the previous week, the PSX witnessed a rollercoaster ride marked by political uncertainty, border tensions, and renewed investor optimism following Pakistan’s staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KSE-100 Index opened at 163,098.19 points and, after a series of volatile sessions, closed at 163,806.22 points, trimming most of its losses, reflecting a weekly gain of 708.03 points, which was 0.4%.

Globally, a jump in the Nikkei led Asian markets higher on Monday as Japan looked close to installing a new prime minister, while a reading on US inflation this week is expected to be no more than a speed bump on the way to further rate cuts there.

Data showed China’s economy grew 1.1% in the third quarter, to top forecasts, while industrial output also beat with a rise of 6.5%, which could reinforce Beijing’s determination to fight a lengthy trade war with the United States.

But on an annual basis, its 4.8% growth marked the weakest pace in a year.

Shares in South Korea added 1.0%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 1.3%.

Chinese blue chips gained 1.0%, having lost ground last week.

