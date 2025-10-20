Bolivia votes in runoff election, marking pro-market shift and US embrace

LA PAZ: Bolivians vote in a presidential runoff on Sunday that marks a decisive rejection of the socialist government and a likely foreign policy shift closer to the United States after decades of frosty relations.

Voting stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) and close at 4 p.m., with initial results expected after 9 p.m. The winner will take office on November 8.

The race pits centrist Senator Rodrigo Paz against conservative former president Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga. Both candidates have pledged to strengthen diplomatic ties with Washington — strained since 2009 — and seek US-backed financial support to stabilize Bolivia’s fragile economy. The runoff between two pro-market candidates from privileged backgrounds signals an epochal shift for Bolivia, following two decades of dominance by the leftist Movement to Socialism party, founded by Evo Morales and once backed by the country’s Indigenous majority.

For some voters the finalists echo the conservative governments of the 1990s, which championed privatization and close relations with the United States. Morales, who took power in 2006 and was Bolivia’s first Indigenous leader, pursued alliances with Cuba, Venezuela and Russia, and nationalized the oil and gas industry.

“This election marks a political turning point,” said Glaeldys Gonzalez Calanche, analyst for the Southern Andes at International Crisis Group. Regardless of the outcome, “Bolivia is heading in a new direction,” she said.

Quiroga has promised “radical change,” including deep cuts to public spending and closing or privatizing loss-making state-owned companies. Paz favors a more gradual approach, maintaining social programs for the poor while promoting private-sector growth. Opinion polls show Quiroga with a narrow lead. A September Ipsos survey gave him 47% support to Paz’s 39%, though Paz outperformed expectations in the August first round.