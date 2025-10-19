BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Protesters out in force for anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ rallies across US

AFP Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

WASHINGTON: Huge crowds took to the streets Saturday in all 50 US states to vent their anger over President Donald Trump’s hardline policies at “No Kings” protests that Republicans ridiculed as “Hate America” rallies.

From New York and Washington to smaller cities in Michigan and Trump’s second home in Florida, demonstrations in the eastern half of the United States revved up ahead of similar events due out west.

More than 2,700 protests are planned coast to coast, and organizers say they are expecting millions to attend.

“This is what democracy looks like!” chanted thousands at a protest in Washington near the National Mall, home to the city’s iconic landmarks. “Hey hey ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go!” said protesters, many of them carrying American flags.

Demonstrators are up in arms over what they see as strongarm tactics since the Republican billionaire returned to the White House in January, including attacks on the media, prosecuting political opponents and a vast immigration crackdown.

A US government shutdown is now in its third week, with the Trump administration firing thousands of federal workers and lawmakers showing little sign they are ready to break the impasse. Thousands flooded New York’s Times Square, Boston Common and Chicago’s Grant Park.

“I never thought I would live to see the death of my country as a democracy,” 69-year-old retiree Colleen Hoffman told AFP as she marched down Broadway.

“We are in a crisis — the cruelty of this regime, the authoritarianism. I just feel like I cannot sit home and do nothing.” In New York’s Queens borough, demonstrators carried colorful signs that read “Queens Say No Kings,” and “We protest because we love America and want it back!” while some chanted, “We love our country, we can’t stand Trump!” In Los Angeles, organizers plan to float a giant balloon of Trump in a diaper. They said they expect 100,000 people to attend. So far, Trump’s response to Saturday’s events has been muted.

