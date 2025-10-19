No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

KAKUL: Vowing to defend every inch of Pakistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir NI (M), HJ, on Saturday, cautioned Indian military leadership that there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment.

Addressing passing out parade of Cadets of 152nd PMA Long Course, 26th Lady Cadet Course, 37th Technical Graduate Course here at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA), the COAS advised India to settle the core issue as per international norms. “We will never be intimidated or coerced by your rhetoric and will respond decisively to even a minor provocation without any qualms,” the COAS reiterated said.

He said that the most recent display of this spirit and resolve of the armed forces of Pakistan during Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum marsoos has further strengthened the trust and confidence of the people of Pakistan in the competence and far-reaching capabilities of its armed forces by neutralising all threats with remarkable professionalism.

Asim Munir said Pakistan has displayed its capabilities by downing advanced Rafales, targeting multiple bases including S-400s, and showcasing multi-domain warfare capabilities. “India’s eagerness to adjudicate culpability, aversion of neutral investigations and staking self-created evidence was indicative of politicisation of terrorism for vested interests of the ruling regime,” he added.

He said that people of hues and colours, age, gender, ethnicity or creed, stood firm and tall like a wall of steel, leading to a renewed spirit of patriotism and national fervour, which prevails across the length and breadth of Pakistan.

“Ever since the creation of Pakistan, the armed forces, with full support of the nation, have defended the external and internal frontiers of the country with unfailing resolve, conviction and pride,” the COAS added.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said, “Our collective success has reenergised and strengthened the proud and illustrious memories of our earlier successes. Pakistan once again came out victorious against a treacherous enemy marked by strategic blindness and naivety, and filled with hubris and rhetoric about its misguided hegemonic ambitions”.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, said that Pakistan, on the other hand, gained deep admiration of the people of Pakistan and the international community because of the legitimacy and the clear victory against a numerically superior adversary.

He called upon India to resolve core issues with Pakistan on the basis of equality and mutual respect under international norms. Responsibility for any escalation which could have catastrophic regional and extra-regional consequences would rest entirely with India, he added.

The COAS paid tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers, sailors, airmen, women, children and elders who gave their lives in difficult times, and urged cadets to honour the memory of martyrs through their lives and service.

Syed Asim Munir went on to say that the world is witnessing a shift in incentives toward the use of violence for political ends, but Pakistan has emerged successfully as a net regional stabilizer.

He said ties with global powers, particularly Muslim countries, have strengthened, and Pakistan has consistently contributed to peace and stability regionally and beyond, including substantial participation in UN peacekeeping missions.

He said Pakistan’s defence doctrine rests on credible deterrence and perpetual readiness, encompassing all capabilities. The professional force has also proven itself in conventional domains and will respond far more forcefully than an aggressor expects if another offensive is attempted, he added.

Regarding Kashmir, the COAS reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast stance and asked how long Kashmiris would endure oppression and be denied the right to self determination. Pakistan remains firmly committed to political, diplomatic and moral support for the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people and to pursuing a resolution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he said.

Talking about Afghanistan, the Filed Marshal urged the Afghan Taliban regime to rein in the proxies, who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan and involved in heinous attacks inside Pakistan adding that “every proxy war by our neighbours will be razed to dust”.

Regarding recent strategic mutual defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, the COAS said that it will help secure peace and stability in the Middle East and South Asia. It a unique honour for Pakistan’s people and armed forces to be able to serve in defence of the Two Holy Mosques, he added.

He said Pakistan has also played a role in facilitating peaceful negotiations with Iran and that relations with other Muslim countries are rapidly improving.

He expressed pride in Pakistan’s historic and strategic partnership with China and welcomed the revival of stronger relations with the United States, calling President Trump’s personal efforts and strategic leadership in establishing peace in conflict zones commendable. About Palestine, the COAS said the world has finally taken notice of Israeli large-scale aggression, killings and displacement. Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts have helped recent steps toward a ceasefire in Gaza, he said.

Asim Munir expressed hope that the measures will enable humanitarian assistance and reconstruction, ultimately allowing Palestinians to live peacefully in their homeland.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled support for a two state solution based on the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as the capital of a sovereign, viable Palestinian state.

At the outset of his address, the COAS extended his warm greetings and appreciation to the “immaculately turned-out gentlemen and lady cadets for the outstanding display of professionalism and discipline”.

He also expressed his compliments to the cadets from friendly countries of Malaysia, Nepal, Palestine, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Yemen, Mali, Maldives, and Nigeria for “successful completion of the formative training at this prestigious institution”.

The COAS said it a great honour to inspect the PMA passing out parade