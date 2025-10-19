BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
PM optimistic about growth prospects

APP Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

JAHANIAN: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that Pakistan’s economy had achieved stability, financial indicators were positive and the country was moving forward to gain economic growth.

He was speaking to ministers, members of parliament and Punjab assembly at the residence of member National Assembly Chaudhry Iftikhar Nazir.

He said when his government came in power, the country was facing difficult economic conditions and the government had to sign an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) to save Pakistan from economic default.

He said that during the last one and a half year, the federal and Punjab governments had served Pakistan and Punjab well.

PM Shehbaz welcomes staff-level deal with IMF

During a recent meeting, he said he appreciated Chief Minister Punjab and her team for their efforts to help people during floods.

He appreciated the Punjab government for its excellent performance in the areas of health, education, transport, communication and road construction.

“We are serving Pakistan day and night with hard work, honesty and sincerity,” he remarked.

He said Pakistan defeated India in the four day war and achieved victory with the prayers of the people and bravery of the Pakistan army, navy and air force.

Pakistan’s armed forces led by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber wrote a new chapter as they resoundingly defeated India, he observed adding the government also achieved success on the diplomatic front and signed a defence pact with Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi leadership expressed its strong affinity with Pakistan, he mentioned. The Prime Minister said during his visit to New York and Washington, he held meetings with the US President Donald Trump and along with leaders of the Islamic countries, played role to stop the oppression in Gaza.

The situation in Gaza was very bad as women, children, youth and elders were getting martyred and schools and hospitals were being destroyed, he continued.

The prime minister said ceasefire had been reached in Gaza and the massacre had stopped for which the credit went to the Islamic countries and President Donald Trump.

He urged the political leadership to work together for the economic progress of Pakistan and develop the country according to the vision of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.

He said Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was fully supporting the government’s efforts for economic development.

He said that he congratulated the newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and told him that the federal government was ready to work with him in the interest of Pakistan. The federal government is supporting the governments of Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in their endeavours for the welfare of their people, he added. Earlier, the prime minister visited the residence of Member National Assembly Muhammad Khan Daha in Khanewal and offered Fateha for former provincial minister Punjab late Haji Irfan Ahmed Khan Daha.

