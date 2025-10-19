BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
End solvent mixing in POL items: Acting strictly under govt’s legal mandate: Ogra

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has reaffirmed that it is acting strictly within its legal mandate as assigned by the federal government to ensure the elimination of solvent mixing in petroleum products.

Under Section 30 of the OGRA Ordinance, 2002, all licensees are required to furnish information relating to their licensed operations and products. The Authority’s recent data requisition from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) regarding solvent oil is part of a broader effort to ensure that products meant for industrial use are not diverted or blended with motor gasoline, which compromises quality, consumer safety, and government revenue.

The Ogra remains fully committed to promoting transparency, fair competition, and regulatory compliance in the petroleum sector while safeguarding public interest and ensuring the supply of quality petroleum products across the country, a spokesperson for the OGRA said on Saturday.

The production of petroleum solvents in Pakistan has risen sharply, with the product allegedly being mixed with petrol to maximise profits, as it remains exempt from the petroleum levy (PL), some media reports say.

Solvents, extracted from crude oil, are produced locally in refineries and also imported.

The product is considered a lower-quality petrol substitute, with a research octane number (RON) of 75-90, compared to standard petrol’s RON grade of 90 or higher, and high-octane fuels with even higher RON ratings.

It has been reportedly said that solvent production has surged over the past three years, with local refineries and oil marketing companies (OMCs) allegedly engaged in both large-scale production and sales to maximise profit margins.

