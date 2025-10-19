Copper slips on US credit fears

LONDON: Copper slid to a one-week low on Friday, tracking a fall in global financial stocks as signs of credit stress at US regional banks rattled markets.

Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5 percent at USD10,597.50 per ton as of 1600 GMT. The metal widely used in power and construction had earlier fallen as much as 2percent to USD10,430, its lowest since October 10 and testing its 21-day moving average.

Copper, considered a bellwether for the global economy, hit a 16-month high of USD11,000 on October 9. “It’s a generally risk-averse environment with the most risky assets under pressure,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, head of foreign exchange and commodities research at Commerzbank.

Sentiment on base metals turned negative as financial stocks tumbled on Friday following a rout in US regional banking shares on worries about mounting risks and credit quality. “It’s one additional concern, I would say, as regards the state of the US economy,” Nguyen said.

Investors are also monitoring trade tensions between the United States and top copper consumer China, which on Thursday accused Washington of stoking panic over Beijing’s rare earth export controls. US President Donald Trump said on Friday his proposed 100percent tariff on goods from China would not be sustainable, adding that he would meet with his Chinese counterpark, Xi Jinping, in two weeks. Recent fears of a shortage of available copper appear to have eased, for now.

Copper stocks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses nudged up 550 tons to their highest since April, while on the LME, the discount of the cash copper contract over the three-month forward widened to USD27 a ton, from USD11.16 on Thursday, pointing to a less urgent need for the metal.