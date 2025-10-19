Iron ore slips

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices headed for a weekly loss as concerns over the demand outlook stemming from US-China trade tension met prospects of rising ore supply in the remainder of the year. By 0339 GMT, the most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was little changed at 773 yuan (USD108.52) a metric ton, representing a 2.8 percent fall so far this week.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.31percent lower at USD104.6 a ton, as of 0329 GMT. It has recorded a decline of 1.7 percent so far this week.

Prices of the key steelmaking ingredient found some support from firm demand in top consumer China, which helped limit further downside on Friday. The average daily hot metal output stood at 2.41 million tons in the week as of October 16, a level that dictates steady ore demand despite a slight drop of 0.2percent week-on-week, data from consultancy Mysteel showed.