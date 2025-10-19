SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures fell and logged a weekly loss on Friday, as investors booked profit, and the yen firmed.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery ended daytime trade down 2.38 percent, at 304.1 yen (USD2.03) per kg.

The contract logged a 2.53 percent weekly loss after a nearly 5percent surge last week.

The rubber contract on Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery dipped 1.01percent to 14,695 yuan (USD2,062.11) per metric ton. The most-active November butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE eased 0.96 percent to 10,825 yuan per ton.

Today’s fluctuations were likely driven by profit-taking, said Farah Miller, founder of independent rubber-focused firm Helixtap Technologies.