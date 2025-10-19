Malaysian palm oil lower

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday, snapping a two-week rally, as weaker crude oil prices pressured the market.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 6 ringgit, or 0.13percent, to 4,514 ringgit (USD1,068.66) a metric ton at the close. The contract fell 0.68percent this week.

The market traded lower as weak crude oil prices weigh on market sentiment, said David Ng, a proprietary trader at Kuala Lumpur-based trading firm Iceberg X Sdn Bhd. Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Oil prices edged lower, heading for a weekly loss of around 3percent after the IEA forecast a growing glut and US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to meet again to discuss Ukraine.