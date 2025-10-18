Field Marshal Asim Munir Addresses a passing out parade at PMA in Kakul

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 17
|
281.15
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 17
|
280.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 17
|
150.61
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 17
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 17
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 17
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 17
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 17
|
6,664.01
|
India Sensex / Oct 17
|
83,952.19
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 17
|
47,582.15
|
Nasdaq / Oct 17
|
22,679.97
|
Hang Seng / Oct 17
|
25,247.10
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 17
|
9,354.57
|
Dow Jones / Oct 17
|
45,190.61
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 17
|
23,830.99
|
France CAC40 / Oct 17
|
8,174.20
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 17
|
57.54
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 17
|
15,380
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 17
|
391,718
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 17
|
4,251.82
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 17
|
64.28
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 18
|
263.02
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 18
|
275.42
|Stock
|Price
|
ICC Industries / Oct 17
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
14.59
▲ 1.33 (10.03%)
|
Pak Reinsurance / Oct 17
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited(PAKRI)
|
17
▲ 1.55 (10.03%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 17
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
30.99
▲ 2.82 (10.01%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 17
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
39.12
▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
|
AL-Ghazi Tractors / Oct 17
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited(AGTL)
|
429
▲ 39 (10%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 17
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
73.68
▲ 6.7 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 17
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
46.43
▲ 4.22 (10%)
|
Samba Bank / Oct 17
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
12.98
▲ 1.18 (10%)
|
Service Textile / Oct 17
Service Industries Textiles Limited(SERT)
|
48.62
▲ 4.42 (10%)
|
SPEL Ltd / Oct 17
SPEL Limited(SPEL)
|
69.41
▲ 6.31 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
OLP Modaraba / Oct 17
OLP Modaraba Limited(OLPM)
|
22.03
▼ -2.7 (-10.92%)
|
Pak Oilfields / Oct 17
Pakistan Oilfields Limited(POL)
|
645.70
▼ -65.56 (-9.22%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Oct 17
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
15.32
▼ -1.5 (-8.92%)
|
Safe Mix Con.Lt / Oct 17
Safe Mix Concrete Limited(SMCPL)
|
36.73
▼ -3.53 (-8.77%)
|
Supernet Ltd. / Oct 17
Supernet Limited(GEMSPNL)
|
50.27
▼ -4.75 (-8.63%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Oct 17
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
10.41
▼ -0.83 (-7.38%)
|
Shezan Inter. / Oct 17
Shezan International Limited(SHEZ)
|
241.74
▼ -19.26 (-7.38%)
|
Olympia Mills / Oct 17
Olympia Mills Limited(OML)
|
39.37
▼ -2.93 (-6.93%)
|
Ideal Spinning / Oct 17
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
28.77
▼ -2.08 (-6.74%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 17
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
21.06
▼ -1.45 (-6.44%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
891,368,186
▲ 0.14
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 17
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
262,730,077
▼ -0.32
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
84,164,333
▲ 1.05
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 17
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
59,877,848
▼ -0.41
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 17
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
55,621,993
▼ -1.45
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Oct 17
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
52,004,021
▲ 0.19
|
Hascol Petrol / Oct 17
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
29,533,621
▼ -0.08
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Oct 17
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
24,777,295
▼ -0.78
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 17
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
21,996,582
▼ -0.06
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
20,889,648
▼ -0.11
Comments