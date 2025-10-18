WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 17, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Oct-25 15-Oct-25 14-Oct-25 10-Oct-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10277 0.102911 0.102993 0.103175 Euro 0.853003 0.852198 0.84975 0.850397 Japanese yen 0.0048616 0.00483651 0.0048231 0.00480445 U.K. pound 0.983564 0.979969 0.975708 0.975369 U.S. dollar 0.732254 0.733263 0.735523 0.735129 Algerian dinar 0.00563564 0.00563988 0.00564268 0.00564291 Australian dollar 0.475379 0.477794 0.476619 0.482833 Botswana pula 0.0550655 0.0551414 0.0550907 0.0554287 Brazilian real 0.134734 0.134647 0.13379 0.135035 Brunei dollar 0.565666 0.565746 0.566528 0.566268 Canadian dollar 0.521251 0.522081 0.523653 0.525092 Chilean peso 0.000763273 0.000760891 0.000768042 0.000774823 Czech koruna 0.0351251 0.0351011 0.03496 0.0350078 Danish krone 0.114103 0.113779 0.113885 Indian rupee 0.00833017 0.00830518 0.00828378 0.00828856 Israeli New Shekel 0.222164 0.222809 0.225915 Korean won 0.000514079 0.000513346 0.00051518 0.00052438 Kuwaiti dinar 2.39887 2.40021 2.4076 Malaysian ringgit 0.173212 0.173574 0.174068 0.174139 Mauritian rupee 0.0161637 0.0161102 0.0160765 0.0160663 Mexican peso 0.0397731 0.039677 0.0397108 0.0396153 New Zealand dollar 0.419765 0.418876 0.420977 0.42303 Norwegian krone 0.0726947 0.0726975 0.0721809 0.0728233 Omani rial 1.90443 1.90706 1.91293 Peruvian sol 0.215116 0.214342 0.214877 0.214323 Philippine peso 0.0126107 0.0125949 0.0126385 0.0126847 Polish zloty 0.200799 0.200427 0.199345 0.199883 Qatari riyal 0.201169 0.201446 0.202067 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195268 0.195537 0.196139 Singapore dollar 0.565666 0.565746 0.566528 0.566268 Swedish krona 0.0774542 0.0773354 0.076984 0.0772526 Swiss franc 0.918648 0.915549 0.914943 0.912184 Thai baht 0.0225219 0.0225425 0.0225234 0.0224474 Trinidadian dollar 0.108691 0.10881 0.108997 0.108792 U.A.E. dirham 0.199388 0.199663 0.200279 Uruguayan peso 0.0183293 0.0183242 0.0183244 0.0183009 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

