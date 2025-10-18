WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 17, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 16-Oct-25 15-Oct-25 14-Oct-25 10-Oct-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10277 0.102911 0.102993 0.103175
Euro 0.853003 0.852198 0.84975 0.850397
Japanese yen 0.0048616 0.00483651 0.0048231 0.00480445
U.K. pound 0.983564 0.979969 0.975708 0.975369
U.S. dollar 0.732254 0.733263 0.735523 0.735129
Algerian dinar 0.00563564 0.00563988 0.00564268 0.00564291
Australian dollar 0.475379 0.477794 0.476619 0.482833
Botswana pula 0.0550655 0.0551414 0.0550907 0.0554287
Brazilian real 0.134734 0.134647 0.13379 0.135035
Brunei dollar 0.565666 0.565746 0.566528 0.566268
Canadian dollar 0.521251 0.522081 0.523653 0.525092
Chilean peso 0.000763273 0.000760891 0.000768042 0.000774823
Czech koruna 0.0351251 0.0351011 0.03496 0.0350078
Danish krone 0.114103 0.113779 0.113885
Indian rupee 0.00833017 0.00830518 0.00828378 0.00828856
Israeli New Shekel 0.222164 0.222809 0.225915
Korean won 0.000514079 0.000513346 0.00051518 0.00052438
Kuwaiti dinar 2.39887 2.40021 2.4076
Malaysian ringgit 0.173212 0.173574 0.174068 0.174139
Mauritian rupee 0.0161637 0.0161102 0.0160765 0.0160663
Mexican peso 0.0397731 0.039677 0.0397108 0.0396153
New Zealand dollar 0.419765 0.418876 0.420977 0.42303
Norwegian krone 0.0726947 0.0726975 0.0721809 0.0728233
Omani rial 1.90443 1.90706 1.91293
Peruvian sol 0.215116 0.214342 0.214877 0.214323
Philippine peso 0.0126107 0.0125949 0.0126385 0.0126847
Polish zloty 0.200799 0.200427 0.199345 0.199883
Qatari riyal 0.201169 0.201446 0.202067
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.195268 0.195537 0.196139
Singapore dollar 0.565666 0.565746 0.566528 0.566268
Swedish krona 0.0774542 0.0773354 0.076984 0.0772526
Swiss franc 0.918648 0.915549 0.914943 0.912184
Thai baht 0.0225219 0.0225425 0.0225234 0.0224474
Trinidadian dollar 0.108691 0.10881 0.108997 0.108792
U.A.E. dirham 0.199388 0.199663 0.200279
Uruguayan peso 0.0183293 0.0183242 0.0183244 0.0183009
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments