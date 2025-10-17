According to initial estimates, floods cause a ₨822 billion loss, says Ahsan Iqbal

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 17
|
281.15
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 17
|
280.90
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 17
|
149.77
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 17
|
0.79
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 17
|
1.35
|
Euro to USD / Oct 17
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 17
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 17
|
6,629.07
|
India Sensex / Oct 17
|
83,961.85
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 17
|
47,603.57
|
Nasdaq / Oct 17
|
22,562.54
|
Hang Seng / Oct 17
|
25,371.92
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 17
|
9,288.70
|
Dow Jones / Oct 17
|
45,952.24
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 17
|
23,794.02
|
France CAC40 / Oct 17
|
8,129.08
|Item
|Value
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 17
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 17
|
57.23
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 17
|
15,280
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 17
|
349,629
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 17
|
4,378.50
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 17
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 17
|
63.81
|Stock
|Price
|
Hira Textile / Oct 17
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
5.55
▲ 0.56 (11.22%)
|
ICC Industries / Oct 17
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
14.59
▲ 1.33 (10.03%)
|
Pak Reinsurance / Oct 17
Pakistan Reinsurance Company Limited(PAKRI)
|
17
▲ 1.55 (10.03%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 17
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
30.99
▲ 2.82 (10.01%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 17
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
16.37
▲ 1.49 (10.01%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Oct 17
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
39.12
▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
|
AL-Ghazi Tractors / Oct 17
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited(AGTL)
|
429
▲ 39 (10%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 17
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
73.68
▲ 6.7 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 17
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
46.43
▲ 4.22 (10%)
|
Samba Bank / Oct 17
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
12.98
▲ 1.18 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
OLP Modaraba / Oct 17
OLP Modaraba Limited(OLPM)
|
22.04
▼ -2.69 (-10.88%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Oct 17
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
105
▼ -11.84 (-10.13%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 17
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
63.56
▼ -7.06 (-10%)
|
Crescent Fib. / Oct 17
Crescent Fibres Limited(CFL)
|
58.25
▼ -6.16 (-9.56%)
|
Pak Oilfields / Oct 17
Pakistan Oilfields Limited(POL)
|
646
▼ -65.26 (-9.18%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Oct 17
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
10.31
▼ -0.93 (-8.27%)
|
Reliance Cotton / Oct 17
Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited(RCML)
|
513.01
▼ -42.29 (-7.62%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Oct 17
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
125
▼ -9.81 (-7.28%)
|
Chenab Ltd / Oct 17
Chenab Limited(CHBL)
|
18.30
▼ -1.42 (-7.2%)
|
Sindh Modaraba / Oct 17
Sindh Modaraba(SINDM)
|
17.17
▼ -1.33 (-7.19%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
791,441,359
▲ 0.14
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 17
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
233,862,610
▼ -0.34
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 17
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
49,366,090
▼ -1.51
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 17
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
48,626,824
▼ -0.36
|
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy / Oct 17
Pervez Ahmed Consultancy Services Ltd.(PASL)
|
45,871,444
▲ 0.22
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
44,793,640
▲ 0.08
|
Hascol Petrol / Oct 17
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
25,124,083
▲ 0.03
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Oct 17
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
21,221,682
▼ -0.52
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
17,974,736
▼ -0.1
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 17
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
17,715,576
▼ -0.09
