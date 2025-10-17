BML 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
BOP 34.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
CNERGY 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 89.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-3.3%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 245.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.34%)
FCCL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.07%)
FFL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
GCIL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.54%)
HUBC 218.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.29%)
KEL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.86%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
NBP 206.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-0.93%)
PAEL 55.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.49%)
PIAHCLA 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.14%)
PIBTL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
POWER 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.71%)
PPL 184.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-1.02%)
PREMA 42.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.9%)
PRL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 38.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
SNGP 129.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
SSGC 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
TELE 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
TPLP 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.27%)
TREET 28.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 73.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
WTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (7.18%)
BR100 17,242 Decreased By -17 (-0.1%)
BR30 55,079 Decreased By -186.3 (-0.34%)
KSE100 164,304 Decreased By -140.3 (-0.09%)
KSE30 50,266 Decreased By -201 (-0.4%)
Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 300 points in early trade

BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 10:27am

Volatility was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 300 points during the trading opening hours.

At 10:25am, the benchmark index was hovering at 164,096.19, a decrease of 348.52 points or 0.21%.

Selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks ARL, HUBCO, MARI, POL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, MCB, MEBL and UBL, traded in the red.

On Thursday, the PSX closed on a negative note as heavy profit-taking in major sectors, even as the bourse witnessed its highest-ever trading volume on record. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 1,241.66 points, or 0.75%, to close at 164,444.72 points

Internationally, Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower, bonds extended gains and gold hit a fresh record on Friday, with signs of credit stress at US regional banks putting investors on edge.

Overnight, Zions sank 13% after disclosing it would take a $50 million loss in the third quarter on two loans from its California division. Western Alliance’s stock slumped 11% after it initiated a lawsuit alleging fraud by Cantor Group V, LLC.

The two developments pummeled US banking stocks.

Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures lost 0.3% ahead of more earnings from US regional banks later in the day. European stock futures fell 0.7%, while FTSE futures dropped 0.9%.

Sentiment in equities has also taken a hit due to rising trade tensions between China and the United States. China on Thursday accused the US of stoking panic over its rare earth controls, rejecting a White House call to roll back the curbs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.9%, taking the week to negative territory. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1% as its banking index tumbled.

Taiwan’s shares fell 0.9% even after chipmaker TSMC posted a record quarterly profit and issued a rosy forecast for spending on artificial intelligence.

This is an intra-day update

