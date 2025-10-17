BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.21%)
CNERGY 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CPHL 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-3.95%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.51%)
DGKC 242.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-0.89%)
FCCL 57.79 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
FFL 20.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.38%)
GCIL 31.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.24%)
HUBC 217.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.75%)
KEL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
MLCF 100.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.56%)
NBP 205.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.48%)
PAEL 55.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
PIAHCLA 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
PIBTL 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
POWER 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.84%)
PPL 185.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.33%)
PREMA 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.25%)
PRL 36.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
PTC 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.11%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.31%)
SSGC 40.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
TELE 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
WTL 2.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (9.09%)
BR100 17,171 Decreased By -87.5 (-0.51%)
BR30 54,937 Decreased By -328.1 (-0.59%)
KSE100 163,943 Decreased By -501.3 (-0.3%)
KSE30 50,184 Decreased By -283 (-0.56%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points in intra-day trading

BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 02:06pm

Volatility was observed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing nearly 800 points during the first half of the trading session.

At 12:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 163,657.52, a decrease of 787.19 points or 0.48%.

Selling was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation and refinery. Index-heavy stocks ARL, HUBCO, MARI, POL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, MCB, MEBL and UBL, traded in the red.

On Thursday, the PSX closed on a negative note as heavy profit-taking in major sectors, even as the bourse witnessed its highest-ever trading volume on record. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 1,241.66 points, or 0.75%, to close at 164,444.72 points

Internationally, Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower, bonds extended gains and gold hit a fresh record on Friday, with signs of credit stress at US regional banks putting investors on edge.

Overnight, Zions sank 13% after disclosing it would take a $50 million loss in the third quarter on two loans from its California division. Western Alliance’s stock slumped 11% after it initiated a lawsuit alleging fraud by Cantor Group V, LLC.

The two developments pummeled US banking stocks.

Both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures lost 0.3% ahead of more earnings from US regional banks later in the day. European stock futures fell 0.7%, while FTSE futures dropped 0.9%.

Sentiment in equities has also taken a hit due to rising trade tensions between China and the United States. China on Thursday accused the US of stoking panic over its rare earth controls, rejecting a White House call to roll back the curbs.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.9%, taking the week to negative territory. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1% as its banking index tumbled.

Taiwan’s shares fell 0.9% even after chipmaker TSMC posted a record quarterly profit and issued a rosy forecast for spending on artificial intelligence.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE KSE30 index Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) kse 100 KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds nearly 800 points in intra-day trading

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

Islamabad seeks membership in BRICS’ New Development Bank with Beijing’s support

SBP Governor’s Annual Report highlights economic stability, flags global and domestic risks

Gold prices in Pakistan surge by Rs14,100 per tola, hit new record high amid global rally

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Mari Energies announces oil & gas discovery in Sindh

Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact, FT reports

Gold rallies beyond $4,300/oz, set for best week in 17 years

Read more stories