Dalian iron ore hits over six-week low

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures extended declines to hit a more than six-week low on Thursday, as accumulating steel inventories in top consumer China cast a shadow on demand prospects for the key steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.83 percent to 774 yuan (USD108.65) a metric ton, as of 0330 GMT after touching its lowest since September 2 at 769.5 yuan earlier in the session.

Benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange, however, had a mild slip of 0.11percent to USD105 a ton, as of 0320 GMT, on hopes of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts, which helped curb some losses.

The contract hit a nearly one-week low at USD103.6 a ton on Wednesday. A softer US currency, meanwhile, makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The market has shifted focus back to the stocks accumulation in the steel industry amid signs of de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China, said Steven Yu, a senior analyst at consultancy Mysteel. “Steel inventories are piling up, reflecting that the elasticity of demand is smaller than that of supply,” said Yu. Also, the disappointing credit data in China heightened worries about the demand outlook. China’s new bank loans rose less than expected in September, as policymakers battle to reverse a prolonged property slump and curb industrial overcapacity.

Concerns over the renewed US-China trade war woes amid the tit-for-tat port fees, even as both sides left the door open for talks, weighed on sentiment, driving down ore and steel prices.