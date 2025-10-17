BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Dalian iron ore hits over six-week low

Reuters Published October 17, 2025

BEIJING: Dalian iron ore futures extended declines to hit a more than six-week low on Thursday, as accumulating steel inventories in top consumer China cast a shadow on demand prospects for the key steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped 0.83 percent to 774 yuan (USD108.65) a metric ton, as of 0330 GMT after touching its lowest since September 2 at 769.5 yuan earlier in the session.

Benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange, however, had a mild slip of 0.11percent to USD105 a ton, as of 0320 GMT, on hopes of further US Federal Reserve rate cuts, which helped curb some losses.

The contract hit a nearly one-week low at USD103.6 a ton on Wednesday. A softer US currency, meanwhile, makes dollar-priced commodities cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

The market has shifted focus back to the stocks accumulation in the steel industry amid signs of de-escalation of trade tensions between the US and China, said Steven Yu, a senior analyst at consultancy Mysteel. “Steel inventories are piling up, reflecting that the elasticity of demand is smaller than that of supply,” said Yu. Also, the disappointing credit data in China heightened worries about the demand outlook. China’s new bank loans rose less than expected in September, as policymakers battle to reverse a prolonged property slump and curb industrial overcapacity.

Concerns over the renewed US-China trade war woes amid the tit-for-tat port fees, even as both sides left the door open for talks, weighed on sentiment, driving down ore and steel prices.

