Syria bus blast kills five defence ministry personnel

DAMASCUS: A blast targeting a bus in Syria’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor on Thursday killed at least five defence ministry personnel, an official from the ministry told AFP.

“An explosive device detonated as a bus carrying oil facility guards affiliated with the defence ministry passed by, killing five of them and wounding 13 others, including civilian bystanders,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

State television said a blast hit a bus on the road between the cities of Deir Ezzor and Mayadeen, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) away.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the perpetrators were “likely affiliated with an Islamic State (IS) group cell”.