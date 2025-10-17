BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
Afghan Taliban publicly execute man for double murder

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

QALA I NAW (Afghanistan): Taliban authorities publicly executed a man in western Afghanistan on Thursday who had been convicted of two murders, the country’s Supreme Court said.

The man was executed in front of crowds at a sports stadium in Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

It was the 11 public execution since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, according to an AFP tally.

The man was shot three times by a relative of the victims in front of thousands of onlookers, witnesses told an AFP journalist in the city.

The man had been “sentenced to retaliatory punishment” for shooting a couple.

“The murderer killed two people, a man and his wife, who was around eight months pregnant,” Matiullah Muttaqi, the information chief for Badghis province, told AFP.

The execution followed a review by three courts and final approval from Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, he said.

“The families of the victims were offered amnesty and peace but they refused,” the Supreme court statement said.

“Many people came to watch the execution, including the victims’ family, who exercised their right according to Islamic law,” said Juma Khan, 36, who witnessed the event.

Official notices inviting Afghans to attend the execution were widely circulated on Wednesday.

