Gaza peace agreement: PM praises Muslim states for playing important role

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday praised Saudi Arabia and Muslim countries for their “outstanding and highly important” role in the Gaza peace agreement and in advocating for Palestinians on the international stage.

Speaking with Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League and Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Organization, Sharif highlighted the League’s global efforts to promote the true identity of Islam and advance shared objectives of the Muslim world.

He noted the organization’s leadership in fostering mutual respect and understanding among different religions and civilizations.

Sharif also commended the Muslim World League for co-organizing an international conference on the education of women and girls in the Muslim world, pledging Pakistan’s continued support for similar future initiatives.

During the meeting, Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s close ties with Saudi Arabia and extended best wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Dr Al-Issa expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Pakistan.

