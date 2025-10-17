The IMF’s staff-level agreement has bought Pakistan another $1.2billion and a few more weeks of borrowed calm. That is what this government wanted before the next monetary policy meeting: a headline, a tranche, and a sense that the bleeding has stopped. It has not. It has only been delayed.

Technically, the country is at peace. In practice, it is running ceasefires on two borders, one with India since May, another with Afghanistan this week. Both are described as temporary. Both are expensive. Limited wars still cost unlimited money. The difference is only in what gets declared on paper.

Fiscal restraint is already fraying. The budget was never built for multiple fronts, not militarily and not economically. There is no evidence yet of supplementary grants or defense overshoots, but the pressure is visible. The only real austerity is monetary.

Rates remain at suffocating highs even as the rest of the economy gasps. The question is no longer whether SBP should tighten or ease. It is whether there is anything left for monetary policy to fix. The cost of capital is punitive at current levels, while private investment by corporates has been in retreat for two years straight, and could hardly claim to have entered recovery. Yet, that is also what fiscal authorities celebrate as stabilization.

Inflation has turned from a demand story into a cost story. Floods and a weak crop cycle have thinned domestic supply. Wheat, sugar, and onions are leading the next price wave. Yet this is not just weather or logisticsb. When prices are kept artificially low for too long, as they were for wheat, they do not settle, they snap. Depressed prices create their own distortion, breeding shortages and black markets until the correction arrives in one brutal swing. That is exactly what is happening now.

The timing could not be more ironic. Global food and fuel prices are down. The rupee is stable, even strong. In theory, both should have helped. Instead, food inflation is rising precisely because the exchange rate is being managed. A currency that looks firm on TV is hammering producers on the ground. Imports are cheaper, exports weaker, and domestic production trapped between input costs and official indifference. It is an old formula for new inflation.

The rupee’s appreciation is not a reflection of confidence; it is a substitute for it. Policymakers are using a strong currency as a proxy for reform. It flatters the optics, so long as no one looks too closely. The entire strategy rests on the illusion that the exchange rate can defy fundamentals indefinitely. It cannot. The only real question now is whether the rupee will correct to reality gradually or all at once. History suggests it is never gradual.

The result is a policy contradiction playing out in slow motion. Inflation is being managed with interest rates even though its latest origins are fiscal and administrative, at least at birth. Exchange rate stability is being claimed as success even though it is suppressing the very export earnings needed to sustain it. Every lever of macro policy is being pulled in the wrong direction.

Privatization remains a headline, not a process. Energy reform has gone missing. The IMF statement politely mentions “continued commitment to structural reforms,” diplomatic code for nothing is moving. No one can explain why the state continues to hold companies it neither manages nor reforms. The political appetite for privatization has evaporated. The administrative will to price energy honestly never existed.

The SBP will hold rates later this month and call it discipline. It is not. It is paralysis. A cut would be reckless, a hike absurd. So policy will do what it does best: wait. Another statement will be issued, full of careful phrasing about “anchoring expectations” and “supporting stability,” while the real economy suffocates under the weight of contradiction.

The illusion of stability will hold a little longer because it always does. But this is not stability. It is stillness. A country holding its breath between crises, congratulating itself for not drowning yet.