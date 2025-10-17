KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 16, 2025).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 281.61 282.15 AED 76.80 77.58 EURO 327.98 331.07 SAR 75.05 75.67 GBP 377.78 381.39 INTERBANK 281.15 281.25 JPY 1.84 1.90 =========================================================================

