KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 16, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 281.61 282.15 AED 76.80 77.58
EURO 327.98 331.07 SAR 75.05 75.67
GBP 377.78 381.39 INTERBANK 281.15 281.25
JPY 1.84 1.90
=========================================================================
