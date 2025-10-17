Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Thursday (October 16, 2025).
========================
Open Bid Rs 281.61
Open Offer Rs 282.15
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 16
|
281.17
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 16
|
280.92
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 16
|
151.01
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 16
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 16
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 16
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 10
|
6,552.51
|
Nasdaq / Oct 10
|
22,204.43
|
Dow Jones / Oct 10
|
46,479.60
|
India Sensex / Oct 16
|
83,030.09
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 16
|
48,216.78
|
Hang Seng / Oct 16
|
25,787.82
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 16
|
9,408.81
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 16
|
24,079.12
|
France CAC40 / Oct 16
|
8,066.52
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 10
|
15,480
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 10
|
360,597
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 16
|
58.80
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 16
|
4,236.10
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 16
|
63.87
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 17
|
263.02
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 17
|
275.42
|Stock
|Price
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
2.09
▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
|
Next Capital / Oct 16
Next Capital Limited(NEXT)
|
11.72
▲ 1.07 (10.05%)
|
ICC Industries / Oct 16
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
13.26
▲ 1.21 (10.04%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 16
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
22.51
▲ 2.05 (10.02%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 16
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
42.21
▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Oct 16
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
16.82
▲ 1.53 (10.01%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Oct 16
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
116.84
▲ 10.62 (10%)
|
B. F. Modaraba / Oct 16
B.F. Modaraba(BFMOD)
|
16.83
▲ 1.53 (10%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 16
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
66.98
▲ 6.09 (10%)
|
Gillette Pak / Oct 16
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
605.12
▲ 55.01 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Shahtaj Textile / Oct 16
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
95.99
▼ -14.4 (-13.04%)
|
Orient Rental / Oct 16
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
|
12.87
▼ -1.52 (-10.56%)
|
Shams Textile / Oct 16
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
30.25
▼ -3.31 (-9.86%)
|
First Punjab Modaraba / Oct 16
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
5.97
▼ -0.52 (-8.01%)
|
JS Global Cap. / Oct 16
JS Global Capital Limited(JSGCL)
|
127.77
▼ -10.94 (-7.89%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Oct 16
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
15.21
▼ -1.3 (-7.87%)
|
Kot Addu Power / Oct 16
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
32.96
▼ -2.75 (-7.7%)
|
Janana De Malucho / Oct 16
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
103.14
▼ -8.2 (-7.36%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Oct 16
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
20.11
▼ -1.49 (-6.9%)
|
Sitara Energy / Oct 16
Sitara Energy Limited(SEL)
|
18.04
▼ -1.29 (-6.67%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 16
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
1,022,414,237
▲ 0.05
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
953,713,941
▲ 0.35
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 16
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
99,870,338
▲ 1.03
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 16
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
90,051,089
▲ 0.18
|
Hascol Petrol / Oct 16
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
73,104,803
▲ 0.86
|
Bank Makramah / Oct 16
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
70,700,954
▲ 0.43
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 16
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
49,147,433
▲ 0.17
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 16
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
45,792,377
▼ -0.75
|
Media Times Ltd / Oct 16
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
34,632,317
▲ 0.31
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 16
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
32,241,428
▲ 0.5
Comments