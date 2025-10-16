Trump jokes about not getting Nobel Peace Prize, hopes next year “will be better”

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 16
|
281.17
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 16
|
280.92
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 16
|
151.01
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 16
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 16
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 16
|
1.17
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 10
|
6,552.51
|
Nasdaq / Oct 10
|
22,204.43
|
Dow Jones / Oct 10
|
46,479.60
|
India Sensex / Oct 16
|
83,030.09
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 16
|
48,216.78
|
Hang Seng / Oct 16
|
25,787.82
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 16
|
9,408.81
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 16
|
24,079.12
|
France CAC40 / Oct 16
|
8,066.52
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 10
|
15,480
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 10
|
360,597
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 16
|
263.02
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 16
|
58.80
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 16
|
4,236.10
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 16
|
275.42
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 16
|
63.87
|Stock
|Price
|
Media Times Ltd / Oct 16
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
5.84
▲ 0.6 (11.45%)
|
First Fid. Leasing / Oct 16
First Fidelity Leasing Modaraba(FFLM)
|
7.55
▲ 0.72 (10.54%)
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 16
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
22.51
▲ 2.05 (10.02%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 16
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
42.21
▲ 3.84 (10.01%)
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Oct 16
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
14.95
▲ 1.36 (10.01%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Oct 16
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
16.82
▲ 1.53 (10.01%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 16
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
66.98
▲ 6.09 (10%)
|
Frontier Ceramics / Oct 16
Frontier Ceramics Limited(FRCL)
|
59.49
▲ 5.41 (10%)
|
Gillette Pak / Oct 16
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
605.12
▲ 55.01 (10%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 16
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
28.17
▲ 2.56 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Shahtaj Textile / Oct 16
Shahtaj Textile Limited(STJT)
|
96.10
▼ -14.29 (-12.95%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 16
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
57.79
▼ -6.41 (-9.98%)
|
Diamond Ind. / Oct 16
Diamond Industries Limited(DIIL)
|
52.40
▼ -5.77 (-9.92%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Oct 16
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.31
▼ -0.69 (-8.63%)
|
Orient Rental / Oct 16
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
|
13.20
▼ -1.19 (-8.27%)
|
Kot Addu Power / Oct 16
Kot Addu Power Company Limited(KAPCO)
|
32.80
▼ -2.91 (-8.15%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Oct 16
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
50.01
▼ -4.11 (-7.59%)
|
Tandlianwala Sugar / Oct 16
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited(TSML)
|
200
▼ -14.72 (-6.86%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Oct 16
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
22.02
▼ -1.5 (-6.38%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Oct 16
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
981.03
▼ -64.18 (-6.14%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 16
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
471,242,147
▲ 0.7
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 16
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
143,702,472
▲ 0.14
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 16
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
62,089,564
▲ 1.03
|
Hascol Petrol / Oct 16
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
49,755,924
▲ 1.09
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 16
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
38,319,748
▲ 0.33
|
Bank Makramah / Oct 16
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
37,918,206
▲ 0.45
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 16
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
29,948,432
▲ 2.05
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 16
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
28,764,220
▲ 0.73
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 16
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
22,610,360
▼ -0.18
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Oct 16
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
19,494,985
▲ 2.26
Comments