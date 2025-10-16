BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Markets Print 2025-10-16

Japanese rubber futures climb

Reuters Published October 16, 2025

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures advanced on Wednesday, supported by strong global sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery ended daytime trade up 1.1 percent, at 311.8 yen (USD2.07) per kg. The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery gained 0.27 percent to 14,895 yuan (USD2,090.64) per metric ton.

The most active November butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE climbed 0.65 percent to 10,895 yuan per metric ton. Global sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles reached a record 2.1 million units in September, up 26percent from a year earlier, fuelled by strong demand in China and a surge in US tax-credit driven purchases, according to market research firm Rho Motion.

Automobile sales could influence the intensity of automobile manufacturing, which involves using rubber-made tyres. Top rubber producer Thailand’s meteorological agency warned of heavy rains and accumulations from October 16-21.

Oil prices dipped in early trade as investors weighed the International Energy Agency’s warning of a supply surplus in 2026 and US-China trade tensions that could hurt demand.

Japanese rubber

