Iron ore futures range-bound

BEIJING: Iron ore futures were range-bound on Wednesday, as concerns over worsening Sino-US trade spat and top consumer China’s downbeat inflation data offset optimism around remaining firm near-term demand. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington was considering terminating some trade ties with China.

Another sign of strained tensions between the world’s two largest economies that would weigh on market sentiment and pressure commodity prices, the US and China on Tuesday began charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) dipped 0.32percent to 785.5 yuan (USD110.22) per metric ton, as of 0303 GMT, after touching more than one-month lows on Tuesday.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.36 percent higher at USD105.55 a ton, as of 0253 GMT. China’s consumer price index (CPI) in September dipped 0.3 percent year-on-year, official data showed on Wednesday, versus a 0.2percent fall in a Reuters poll, as prolonged domestic weakness and renewed trade tensions weighed on consumer confidence.

However, “the remaining strong ore demand lent a solid support to prices,” said analysts at Everbright Futures in a note, arresting downside potential.