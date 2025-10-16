BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Markets Print 2025-10-16

Weaker dollar, Fed cut bets drive copper up

Reuters Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:22am

LONDON: Copper prices rose on Wednesday with support from a weaker dollar, expectations of more US interest rate cuts and hopes for more stimulus in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.9 percent to USD10,675 a metric ton in official open-outcry trading. Inflow of investment into hard assets and worries about the reduced mine supply after disruptions in Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Chile saw copper hitting its 16-month high of USD11,000 on Oct. 9. These disruptions have largely exhausted the allowance for unexpected production accidents which analysts added to their 2025 supply-demand balance estimates for the metal, used in power and construction. “So, further changes between now and end-December could tighten the market,” said Amy Gower, commodities strategist at Morgan Stanley. The dollar weakened as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell left the door open to further rate cuts in Tuesday’s speech.

A weaker US currency makes dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies, while the prospect of lower interest rates supports their industrial demand outlook.

In top metals consumer China, hopes for fresh monetary stimulus were high after data showed that deflationary pressures persisted in September amid a prolonged property market slump and trade tensions with the US Outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy which is typically used by analysts as a gauge of industrial metals demand in China, rose 8.7percent year-on-year, slowing from August’s pace of 8.8percent.

