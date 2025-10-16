BML 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
Markets Print 2025-10-16

Palm oil slides on strong export data

Reuters Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:28am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures reversed losses suffered through three consecutive sessions on Wednesday, as encouraging export figures helped offset concerns around high inventories and mounting US-China trade tensions.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 13 ringgit, or 0.29 percent, to 4,474 ringgit (USD1,057.93) a metric ton at the close.

The outlook for fourth-quarter demand growth remains uncertain, as many buyers prefer to wait for price dips before purchasing, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. “With end stocks still high and the China-US truce potentially at risk of a collapse, the market remains vulnerable to intermittent selling pressure,” Supramaniam added.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks rose to a near two-year high in September, data from the industry regulator showed last week. Cargo surveyors estimated that exports of Malaysian palm oil products for October 1 to 15 rose between 12.3 percent and 16.2percent compared with the same period a month earlier.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.22 percent, while its palm oil contract shed 0.47 percent. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.16 percent. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils, as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

