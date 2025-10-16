S M Tanveer urges policymakers to embrace ‘District Economy’ concept

LAHORE: S M Tanveer, a prominent leader of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has called upon policymakers and stakeholders to embrace the organisation’s District Economy concept and work towards establishing a more decentralized and inclusive economic framework across Pakistan.

Speaking on the matter, Tanveer emphasized that adopting this approach would unlock the nation’s true potential and contribute to building a more prosperous and equitable society for all citizens.

Tanveer explained that the FPCCI has developed a groundbreaking concept known as the District Economy to address Pakistan’s pressing economic challenges. “This innovative approach aims to decentralize economic decision-making, empower local communities, and tap into the previously unrealized potential of the country’s districts,” he added.

The FPCCI leader highlighted that Pakistan’s economy has suffered from decades of centralized decision-making, which has stifled local innovation, hindered entrepreneurship, and limited opportunities for growth. According to Tanveer, the consequences of this centralization are clearly visible in the nation’s sluggish economic progress and widening regional disparities.

Drawing a stark comparison, Tanveer cited the example of American entrepreneur Elon Musk, whose projected net worth is reported to reach USD 500 billion in 2025. He noted that Pakistan’s entire GDP stands at approximately USD 411 billion, underscoring how the nation is lagging behind in economic development due to the centralization of powers and resources.

Tanveer argued that by devolving powers and resources to the district level, Pakistan can create significantly more opportunities for entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic growth. He described the District Economy concept as a game-changer for Pakistan, highlighting its potential to transform the nation’s economic landscape.

According to the FPCCI leader, the District Economy framework offers several key advantages. The concept would empower local communities to take charge of their economic destiny, fostering entrepreneurship and innovation at the grassroots level. It would also help reduce regional disparities and promote balanced economic growth across the country. Additionally, the decentralized approach has the potential to increase tax revenues and improve fiscal management at both local and national levels.

Tanveer concluded by reiterating his appeal to policymakers and stakeholders to seriously consider and implement the District Economy concept, emphasizing that it represents a vital step toward unlocking Pakistan’s economic potential and creating a more equitable distribution of opportunities and resources across the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025