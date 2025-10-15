KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi administers oath to CM-elect Sohail Khan Afridi

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Oct 15
|
281.12
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Oct 15
|
280.92
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Oct 15
|
151.17
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Oct 15
|
0.80
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Oct 15
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Oct 15
|
1.16
|
UK LIBOR % / Oct 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Oct 10
|
6,552.51
|
Nasdaq / Oct 10
|
22,204.43
|
Dow Jones / Oct 10
|
46,479.60
|
India Sensex / Oct 15
|
82,502.26
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Oct 15
|
47,711.21
|
Hang Seng / Oct 15
|
25,800.57
|
FTSE 100 / Oct 15
|
9,435.92
|
Germany DAX 30 / Oct 15
|
24,305.59
|
France CAC40 / Oct 15
|
8,120.86
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Oct 10
|
15,480
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Oct 10
|
360,597
|
Petrol/Litre / Oct 15
|
268.68
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Oct 15
|
58.64
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Oct 15
|
4,208.80
|
Diesel/Litre / Oct 15
|
276.81
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Oct 15
|
63.59
|Stock
|Price
|
First Dawood Prop. / Oct 15
First Dawood Properties Limited(FDPL)
|
8.58
▲ 1 (13.19%)
|
Escorts Bank / Oct 15
Escorts Investment Bank Limited(ESBL)
|
9.98
▲ 1 (11.14%)
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Oct 15
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
22.61
▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
|
EMCO Industries / Oct 15
Emco Industries Limited(EMCO)
|
60.89
▲ 5.54 (10.01%)
|
Frontier Ceramics / Oct 15
Frontier Ceramics Limited(FRCL)
|
54.08
▲ 4.92 (10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Oct 15
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
38.37
▲ 3.49 (10.01%)
|
Kohinoor Ind. / Oct 15
Kohinoor Industries Limited(KOIL)
|
25.61
▲ 2.33 (10.01%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Oct 15
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
64.20
▲ 5.84 (10.01%)
|
AN Textile Mills / Oct 15
AN Textile Mills Limited(ANTM)
|
31.12
▲ 2.83 (10%)
|
Gillette Pak / Oct 15
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
550.11
▲ 50.01 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Beco Steel Ltd / Oct 15
Beco Steel Limited(BECO)
|
49.56
▼ -5.51 (-10.01%)
|
Redco Textile / Oct 15
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
22.50
▼ -2.5 (-10%)
|
LSE Financial Serv. / Oct 15
LSE Financial Services Limited(LSEFSL)
|
21.60
▼ -2.35 (-9.81%)
|
Nets Internat.Comm. / Oct 15
Nets International Communication Limited(GEMNETS)
|
36.38
▼ -3.62 (-9.05%)
|
Dewan Mushtaq / Oct 15
Dewan Mushtaq Textile Mills Limited(DMTM)
|
11.07
▼ -1.05 (-8.66%)
|
Atlas Ins. Ltd / Oct 15
Atlas Insurance Limited(ATIL)
|
86.77
▼ -7.7 (-8.15%)
|
Imperial Limited / Oct 15
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
27.22
▼ -2.11 (-7.19%)
|
OLP Fin. Services / Oct 15
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited(OLPL)
|
53.17
▼ -3.89 (-6.82%)
|
Calcorp Ltd / Oct 15
Calcorp Limited(CASH)
|
64.20
▼ -4.32 (-6.3%)
|
ICC Industries / Oct 15
ICC Industries Limited(ICCI)
|
12.05
▼ -0.73 (-5.71%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Oct 15
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
383,103,314
▲ 0.54
|
B.O.Punjab / Oct 15
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
142,130,321
▲ 0.9
|
WorldCall Telecom / Oct 15
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
116,447,451
▲ 0.03
|
P.T.C.L. / Oct 15
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
71,820,999
▲ 0.91
|
Telecard Limited / Oct 15
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
55,326,702
▲ 0.16
|
Pace (Pak) Ltd. / Oct 15
Pace (Pakistan) Limited(PACE)
|
30,702,140
▲ 1.86
|
F. Nat.Equities / Oct 15
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
30,420,279
▲ 0.31
|
Ist.Capital Sec / Oct 15
First Capital Securities Corporation(FCSC)
|
25,938,283
▲ 0.16
|
Cnergyico PK / Oct 15
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
25,358,633
▼ -0.1
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Oct 15
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
24,748,555
▲ 0.1
