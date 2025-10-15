BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
BOP 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.08%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
CPHL 94.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-0.93%)
DCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
DGKC 247.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-0.91%)
FCCL 57.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.62%)
FFL 21.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
GCIL 31.91 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.53%)
HUBC 215.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.78%)
KEL 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
MLCF 105.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.54%)
NBP 211.00 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (1.93%)
PAEL 56.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
PIAHCLA 21.42 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.23%)
PIBTL 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
POWER 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.38%)
PPL 189.88 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (0.79%)
PREMA 42.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.77%)
PRL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.78%)
PTC 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.35%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.89%)
SSGC 40.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPLP 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
TREET 29.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
TRG 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.42%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.17%)
BR100 17,472 Increased By 152.9 (0.88%)
BR30 55,995 Increased By 786.6 (1.42%)
KSE100 166,989 Increased By 1512.8 (0.91%)
KSE30 51,368 Increased By 333.7 (0.65%)
Oct 15, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

BR Web Desk Published October 15, 2025 Updated October 15, 2025 09:50am

Bulls gained further ground at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investors rejoiced after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement (SLA), with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 1,500 points during the opening minutes of trading on Wednesday.

At 9:35am, the benchmark index was hovering at 167,042.55, an increase of 1,566.53 points or 0.95%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, MCB, MEBL and UBL, traded in the green.

In a key development, the IMF and Pakistan reached an SLA on the second review under Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and the first review under the 28-month Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).

“The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to about $1.0 billion (SDR 760 million) under the EFF and about $200 million (SDR 154 million) under the RSF, bringing total disbursements under the two arrangements to about $3.3 billion,” read a statement released by the Fund on Wednesday, following the conclusion of discussions with the Pakistani authorities.

On Tuesday, the PSX witnessed a historic rebound as the bulls staged a powerful comeback. The benchmark KSE-100 Index soared by massive 7,032.60 points to close at 165,476.02.

Globally, Asian stocks staged a tentative rebound on Wednesday, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and upbeat bank earnings on Wall Street, though simmering US-China trade tensions kept a lid on risk appetite.

Powell left the door open to further rate cuts on Tuesday and said the end of the central bank’s long-running effort to shrink the size of its holdings may be coming into view.

His comments, viewed by some as dovish, lifted markets slightly and reinforced expectations of more easing this year, with roughly 48 basis points worth of cuts priced in by December.

Solid earnings results from US banking giants and an upward revision of the International Monetary Fund’s 2025 global growth forecast also underpinned the market, which had taken a nosedive on renewed signs of strain in US-China trade relations.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.45%, while the Nikkei rose 0.8% after sliding 2.6% in the previous session.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures edged up about 0.1% each.

This is an intra-day update

PSX KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies IMF programme Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) IMF deal IMF and Pakistan IMF SLA kse 100 imf mission PSX stocks IMF EFF PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Stocks extend rally as IMF, Pakistan reach staff-level agreement

Pakistan reaffirms reform commitment in meeting with IMF deputy chief

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

IMF projects 3.6pc growth vs 4.2pc govt target

DAP and urea: PM forms body to examine prices and advice solution

Oil down as market eyes excess supply, US-China trade tensions

Alarming note from Member (Law): Nepra registers CPPA-G as agent for Discos, KE

Eastern Offshore Indus-C Block: MariEnergies enters strategic partnership with PPL, TPOC & OGDC

Monthly tariff adjustment: Discos, KE consumers to bear Rs2/unit extra burden

Mining cooperation with US: Pakistan keeps China in loop: Beijing

Read more stories