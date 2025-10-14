Records tumble as gold price per tola gains Rs6,900 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Tuesday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs435,100, a new all-time high, after an increase of Rs6,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs373,028 after it accumulated Rs5,916.

On Monday, gold price per tola reached Rs428,200 after an increase of Rs5,500 during the day.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $4,140 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $69 as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained the same at Rs5,247.

Meanwhile, international gold broke through $4,100 per ounce for the first time, hitting another record high on renewed US-China trade tensions and expectations of US interest rate cuts, while silver also rose to an all-time high.

Spot gold was up 2.1% to $4,099.55 per ounce, as of 10:50 a.m. ET (1450 GMT), after hitting a record $4,103.58. US gold futures for December delivery rose 3% to $4,120.10.