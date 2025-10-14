BML 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.74%)
BOP 33.86 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (6.54%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
CPHL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (4.27%)
DCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.73%)
DGKC 244.25 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (2.52%)
FCCL 56.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.39%)
FFL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.39%)
GCIL 30.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.88%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (3.82%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.61%)
MLCF 103.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.17%)
NBP 206.05 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (4.04%)
PAEL 54.68 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
PIBTL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.55%)
POWER 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
PPL 183.89 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.05%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.78%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.38%)
PTC 37.72 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
SNGP 125.39 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.47%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.66%)
TELE 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.92%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,071 Increased By 448.4 (2.7%)
BR30 54,307 Increased By 1898 (3.62%)
KSE100 163,278 Increased By 4834.6 (3.05%)
KSE30 50,266 Increased By 1526 (3.13%)
Oct 14, 2025
Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 281-282 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 14 Oct, 2025 10:37am

The Pakistani rupee posted a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the local currency was hovering at 281.05, up by Re0.11 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the local unit closed at 281.16.

Internationally, the US dollar held steady on Tuesday as US President Donald Trump’s watered-down rhetoric against tariffs on China and a potential meeting with his Chinese counterpart raised hopes of de-escalation in tensions between the two economic heavyweights.

Currency markets were calmer in early Asian trade after a chaotic Friday session when Trump abruptly announced additional levies of 100% on China’s US-bound exports, only to later sound more conciliatory over the weekend.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also said on Monday that Trump remains on track to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October.

All that breathed new life into the dollar, which in turn kept the euro below the $1.16 level to trade at $1.1566.

Sterling eased 0.06% to $1.3328, while the New Zealand dollar fell anew to hit a six-month low of $0.57145.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar ticked 0.04% higher to 99.34. The Aussie was little changed at $0.6516, while the yen fell roughly 0.2% to 152.57 per dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday as early signs of a thaw in US-China trade tensions bolstered market sentiment, alleviating concerns over global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.54 a barrel by 0405 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.71 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.4%.

In the previous session, Brent settled 0.9% higher, and US WTI closed up 1%.

