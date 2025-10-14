BML 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.74%)
BOP 33.86 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (6.54%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
CPHL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (4.27%)
DCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.73%)
DGKC 244.25 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (2.52%)
FCCL 56.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.39%)
FFL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.39%)
GCIL 30.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.88%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (3.82%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.61%)
MLCF 103.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.17%)
NBP 206.05 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (4.04%)
PAEL 54.68 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
PIBTL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.55%)
POWER 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
PPL 183.89 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.05%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.78%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.38%)
PTC 37.72 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
SNGP 125.39 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.47%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.66%)
TELE 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.92%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,071 Increased By 448.4 (2.7%)
BR30 54,307 Increased By 1898 (3.62%)
KSE100 163,278 Increased By 4834.6 (3.05%)
KSE30 50,266 Increased By 1526 (3.13%)
Oct 14, 2025
Markets

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 gains over 4,500 points

  • Ease in geopolitical tensions driving the positive sentiment, says an analyst
BR Web Desk Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 11:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A day after heavy selling, bulls returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as investor sentiments improved amid signs of easing geopolitical tensions and reduced political noise, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 4,500 points during the intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 11:10am, the benchmark KSE-100 Index was hovering at 163,025.64 , an increase of 4,582.22 points or 2.89%.

Across-the-board buying interest was observed in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including HUBCO, ARL, MARI, OGDC, POL, PPL, PSO, SSGC, SNGPL, and WAFI, traded in the green.

“Sentiment remains the same. There was a huge sell-off from mutual funds yesterday,” Saad Hanif, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, told Business Recorder.

He said that the buying comes amid “reduced political noise”.

On Monday, the PSX witnessed a sharp downturn as widespread profit-taking and weak investor sentiment dragged all major indices deep into negative territory. The benchmark KSE-100 Index fell by 4,654.77 points, or 2.85%, to close at 158,443.42 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks stumbled on Tuesday, as signs the US and China were preparing for trade talks later this month were tempered by uncertainty over whether the two nations could strike a durable deal.

Early gains for MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan and the S&P 500 futures petered out to trade flat. Markets had earlier joined the rebound from Monday’s cash session after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said US President Donald Trump remains on track to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea in late October.

Wall Street’s main indexes ended as much as 2.2% higher overnight, led by chipmakers, after Trump struck a more conciliatory tone on trade tensions with China.

Global equities had abruptly turned red on Friday after Trump announced 100% tariffs on China, reviving memories of the market volatility after April’s “Liberation Day” announcement.

The selloff only halted after the US president cooled his rhetoric on his Truth Social network.

After early gains in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell 0.4%, while in the mainland, the CSI 300 gauge of blue-chip Chinese stocks slipped 0.1%.

This is an intra-day update

