BML 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.74%)
BOP 33.86 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (6.54%)
CNERGY 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.32%)
CPHL 92.50 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (4.27%)
DCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.73%)
DGKC 244.25 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (2.52%)
FCCL 56.18 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (2.39%)
FFL 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.39%)
GCIL 30.79 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.88%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 7.85 (3.82%)
KEL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.77%)
KOSM 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.05%)
LOTCHEM 26.09 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.61%)
MLCF 103.65 Increased By ▲ 3.18 (3.17%)
NBP 206.05 Increased By ▲ 8.00 (4.04%)
PAEL 54.68 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.3%)
PIBTL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.55%)
POWER 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (5.12%)
PPL 183.89 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.05%)
PREMA 42.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.78%)
PRL 37.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (3.38%)
PTC 37.72 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.95%)
SNGP 125.39 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.47%)
SSGC 40.40 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.66%)
TELE 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
TPLP 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.92%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.37%)
TRG 75.10 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (3%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,071 Increased By 448.4 (2.7%)
BR30 54,307 Increased By 1898 (3.62%)
KSE100 163,278 Increased By 4834.6 (3.05%)
KSE30 50,266 Increased By 1526 (3.13%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Google to invest $10 billion in data centre and AI project in India

  • A formal agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday
Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2025 09:22am

BENGALURU: Alphabet Inc’s Google will invest $10 billion to set up a massive data centre and artificial intelligence hub in Andhra Pradesh, officials from the southern Indian state said, marking its biggest such investment in the South Asian nation.

Google will build a 1-gigawatt data centre campus in the port city of Visakhapatnam, combining AI infrastructure, large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, according to a statement from the state government.

A formal agreement is expected to be signed on Tuesday.

The move comes amid intensifying competition among big tech companies, which are spending heavily on building new data centre infrastructure to meet booming demand for AI services.

“In an era where data is the new oil, such initiatives will serve as a strategic advantage,” state IT minister Nara Lokesh said.

India Google Alphabet

Comments

200 characters

Google to invest $10 billion in data centre and AI project in India

Bulls return to PSX as KSE-100 gains over 4,500 points

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Reko Diq project: Aurangzeb agrees to achieve early financial closure

Appointment as Member (Finance) in AT: Law ministry seeks candidates’ panel from Punjab govt

Oil edges up as US, China tamp down trade tension

Trump declares end of Gaza war as last Israeli hostages swapped for Palestinian detainees

Pakistan’s Beco Steel to diversify into steel rebar production, plans 5MW solar plant

PQEPC warns of potential plant shutdown

POL brings Razgir-1 well onstream

Read more stories