BML 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.49%)
BOP 33.86 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (6.54%)
CNERGY 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.6%)
CPHL 92.70 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (4.5%)
DCL 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.37%)
DGKC 244.51 Increased By ▲ 6.26 (2.63%)
FCCL 56.19 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.41%)
FFL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (4.84%)
GCIL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (4.59%)
HUBC 214.09 Increased By ▲ 8.44 (4.1%)
KEL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.48%)
KOSM 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.61%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.68%)
MLCF 104.25 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (3.76%)
NBP 206.65 Increased By ▲ 8.60 (4.34%)
PAEL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (4.91%)
PIAHCLA 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.45%)
PIBTL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.68%)
POWER 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.76%)
PPL 184.49 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.39%)
PREMA 41.78 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.03%)
PRL 37.79 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (5.59%)
PTC 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
SNGP 126.30 Increased By ▲ 5.11 (4.22%)
SSGC 40.35 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.53%)
TELE 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
TPLP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
TREET 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
TRG 74.85 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.99%)
BR100 17,250 Increased By 627.7 (3.78%)
BR30 55,023 Increased By 2614.7 (4.99%)
KSE100 165,112 Increased By 6668.4 (4.21%)
KSE30 50,911 Increased By 2171.1 (4.45%)
Oct 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls as US-China trade tensions rattle nerves

  • Brent crude futures slipped 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.04 a barrel
Reuters Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 12:15pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices reversed early gains and fell on Tuesday amid uncertainty about trade tensions between the U.S. and China, the world’s top two economies, which could weigh on global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures slipped 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $63.04 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $59.26, down 23 cents, or 0.4%.

In the previous session, Brent settled 0.9% higher, and U.S. WTI closed up 1%.

“While working-level talks between two sides continue, the Chinese side has vowed a ‘fight to the end’, if there’s a fight. Oil markets will be sensitive to such rhetoric emanating from either camp, though we expect the price movements to remain rather rangebound in the near term,” said Suvro Sarkar, energy sector team lead at DBS Bank.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that President Donald Trump remains committed to meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea this month, as both countries try to defuse tension over tariff threats and export controls.

However, developments last week, such as Beijing’s expanded export controls on rare earths and Trump’s threats of 100% tariffs and software export curbs from November 1, have weighed on sentiment.

On Tuesday, Beijing also announced sanctions against five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, while the U.S. and China will begin charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms that move everything from holiday toys to crude oil.

Earlier, Trump had also cast doubt on prospects for a meeting with Xi during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea set for October 30 and November 1, saying on Truth Social, “Now there seems to be no reason to do so.”

Front-month U.S. crude oil futures ended Monday’s trading at their smallest premium since January 2024 over the seventh-month contract, as OPEC+ ramps up supply while seasonal refinery maintenance in the U.S. pressures demand for prompt barrels.

Narrowing backwardation, the market term for immediate deliveries fetching a premium over later deliveries, suggests investors are making less money selling their oil in the spot market because near-term supply is perceived to be ample.

In its monthly report on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and allies including Russia, said the oil market’s supply shortfall would shrink in 2026, as the wider OPEC+ alliance proceeds with planned output increases.

Oil prices Oil WTI global oil prices WTI crude US oil prices WTI crude oil U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls as US-China trade tensions rattle nerves

Details of IMF programmes reviewed

Aurangzeb, IMF’s Jihad Azour review EFF progress; stresses need for macroeconomic discipline

Intra-day update: rupee registers improvement against US dollar

Levies official martyred in Swat polio team attack

Pakistan’s RDA inflows up 20%, clock in at $196mn in September 2025

Records tumble as gold price per tola gains Rs6,900 in Pakistan

TLP chief Saad Rizvi, 3,500 workers booked over violent protests

Pre-1967 Palestinian state with Al-Quds as capital to ‘remain bedrock of Pakistan’s policy’

Trump declares end of Gaza war as last Israeli hostages swapped for Palestinian detainees

Read more stories